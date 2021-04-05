State reaches one-millionth COVID-19 vaccine dose as sites evolve due to higher temperatures

PHOENIX — As coronavirus vaccination sites continue to evolve, the state is continuing to service more and more Arizonans. The state has officially reached more than one million doses administered, the Arizona Department of Health Services announced Monday.

As of April 5, ADHS says more than 3.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in total in Arizona to more than 2.3 million individuals.

ADHS says 1,053,035 of those doses have been given at Arizona’s five state-run sites, with nearly 700,000 of those taking place at the State Farm Stadium location alone.

ADHS also says 1,471,750 people have been fully vaccinated in our state.

State Farm Stadium's vaccine site, now operating during overnight hours only, will be moving to Gila River Arena, an indoor site nearby, later this month. The Chandler-Gilbert Community College site also moved to an indoor site, opening at the Dexcom warehouse Monday morning.

A state-run site is set to open on April 22 at WestWorld exhibition center in Scottsdale. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will have the capacity to offer 10,000 vaccines each day.

Arizonans 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine.