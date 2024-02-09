WM Phoenix Open resumes Friday after being delayed multiple times due to rain, frost

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The WM Phoenix Open has been delayed multiple times due to weather conditions but resumed Friday just after 8:30 a.m.

The first round was originally suspended just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday due to wet weather conditions. The PGA Tour said that conditions were "unplayable."

The tournament resumed after three and a half hours, but around 6 p.m., the first round was yet again suspended after sunset.

The first round of the WM Phoenix Open suspended due to darkness at 6:10 p.m. and will resume Friday at 7:30 a.m. MT. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 9, 2024

Friday morning the first round was delayed for an hour but resumed again around 8:30 a.m.

Spectators lined up long before sunrise Friday morning to get a spot on the course for the day's events.

Spectators line up Friday morning for WM Phoenix Open

The WM Phoenix Open also canceled Wednesday's Pro-Am tournament after heavy rain in the area.

