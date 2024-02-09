Watch Now
Sports

Actions

WM Phoenix Open resumes Friday after being delayed multiple times due to rain, frost

First round was also delayed Friday morning due to frost
ROUND ONE CANCELED ⛳️ The first round of the WM Phoenix Open has been suspended due to unplayable conditions as rain falls across the Valley, officials announced.
RAIN AT WMPO
Posted at 11:29 AM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 13:29:53-05

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The WM Phoenix Open has been delayed multiple times due to weather conditions but resumed Friday just after 8:30 a.m.

The first round was originally suspended just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday due to wet weather conditions. The PGA Tour said that conditions were "unplayable."

The tournament resumed after three and a half hours, but around 6 p.m., the first round was yet again suspended after sunset.

Friday morning the first round was delayed for an hour but resumed again around 8:30 a.m.

Spectators lined up long before sunrise Friday morning to get a spot on the course for the day's events.

Watch video in the player below to see the crowds around 7:30 a.m. Friday:

Spectators line up Friday morning for WM Phoenix Open

The WM Phoenix Open also canceled Wednesday's Pro-Am tournament after heavy rain in the area.

Click here for photos of fans and celebrities enduring the rain at Wednesday's shortened Pro-Am.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Arizona Coyotes on Scripps Sports

Arizona Coyotes on Scripps Sports
Find the stories in your neighborhood