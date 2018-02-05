WATCH: Arizona Wildcats alum Nick Foles becomes 1st quarterback to catch a touchdown in Super Bowl

On Sunday night, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles became the first former Arizona Wildcats QB to start a Super Bowl.

Roughly 90 minutes later, he became the first quarterback in Super Bowl history to catch a touchdown pass -- and he did so on an unusual and extremely gutsy play.

On fourth and goal from the Patriots' 1-yard line with less than a minute left in the first half, the Eagles decided to go for it rather than kick a field goal. On the play, Foles acted like he was calling a new play from the line of scrimmage; instead, the ball was directly snapped to running back Corey Clement, who handed it off to tight end Trey Burton.

Burton then threw a pass to a wide-open Foles to put the Eagles ahead 22-12 at halftime.

With the catch, Foles also became the first-ever player to throw a touchdown and catch a touchdown in the same Super Bowl. Incredible.

Making the feat even sweeter for Foles is the fact that Patriots QB Tom Brady dropped an easy catch earlier in the half the cost New England some points.

Mike Stoops, Foles' football coach at Arizona, joined the Wildcat Country podcast last week to discuss his trio of former players -- Foles, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and Patriots linebacker Marquis Flowers -- who competed in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

"His toughness was the thing I think that really stood out when he delivered the football. He took some hits and really hung in there and delivered the football," Stoops said of Foles.