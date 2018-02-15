The 34-year-old Fitzgerald is the Cardinals' franchise leader in nearly every statistical receiving category, including receptions, yards and touchdowns. His 211 consecutive games with at least one catch are tied with Tony Gonzalez for the most in NFL history.
In 2017, the 34-year-old Fitzgerald was second in the NFL in receptions (109) and eighth in receiving yards (1,156). He completed his first-ever NFL pass in a win over the New York Giants on Christmas Eve.
Fitzgerald is third in NFL history in career receptions and receiving yards, and he's No. 1 in both categories among receivers who have only played for one NFL team. He is an 11-time Pro Bowl selection.