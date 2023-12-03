Steelers and Cardinals game delayed for 2nd time because of inclement weatherv

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The game between the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers has been delayed for a second time because of inclement weather.

The delay came with the Cardinals up 17-3 midway through the third quarter.

The pause was the second of the afternoon. Halftime was extended by more than 30 minutes after an initial round of heavy wind and rain swept through Pittsburgh.

Before the first delay, wind and rain picked up in the latter portions of the second quarter. Officials asked for fans in the exposed areas inside Acrisure Stadium to take cover in the concourse.

Players returned to the field around 3:05 p.m. EST and took extra time to warm up following the first delay.

The weather broke long enough for Arizona to extend its lead when James Conner scored on a 1-yard dive following a Pittsburgh fumble.

The Steelers are playing the second half without starting quarterback Kenny Pickett, who left in the second quarter with a left ankle injury and did not return. Pickett was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.

