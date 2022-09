GLENDALE, AZ — Rihanna will reportedly grace the stage of the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Glendale.

Apple Music confirmed the news, and Rihanna took to social media about it as well.

It will be the first time the multi-Grammy award winning artist will perform during the Super Bowl halftime show.

This year's Super Bowl is at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. It will be held on February 12, 2023.