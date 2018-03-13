Reports: Arizona Cardinals to sign quarterback Sam Bradford

PHOENIX - The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly replacing one Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback with another.

The Cardinals are set to sign former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford, according to multiple reports Tuesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal will be for one year and $20 million, with $15 guaranteed.

The 30-year-old Bradford is an eight-year pro who was selected by the Rams with the first overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He has thrown 101 career touchdown passes and 57 interceptions in 80 career NFL games. He has a career 34-45-1 record as a pro, which includes stints with the Rams, Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.

Bradford had an outstanding 2016 season for the Vikings, but lingering knee problems as a result of previous surgeries to repair an ACL caused him to miss most of the 2017 season.

The Cardinals have been looking for a replacement at quarterback following the retirement of Carson Palmer after the 2017 season. Backups Drew Stanton and Blaine Gabbert are also set to be free agents.

Bradford won the Heisman trophy as a member of the Oklahoma Sooners in 2008. Palmer won the Heisman trophy at USC six years earlier.

The Bradford news came less than 24 hours after reports said fellow former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum was set to sign with the Denver Broncos, and former Redskins QB Kirk Cousins will sign with the Vikings.

NFL teams aren't able to officially sign free agents until Wednesday beginning at 1 p.m. Arizona time.