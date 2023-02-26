March Madness 2023: What to know in battle for women's title

The women's college basketball season is racing toward NCAA Tournament time.
Conference tournaments will begin the first week of March, capped by Selection Sunday on Sunday, March 12.
The @pac12 women’s tournament bracket. @ArizonaWBB a No. 4 seed pic.twitter.com/IfOzUCwsjS— Jason Barr KGUN (@JasonBarrTV) February 26, 2023
Sweet 16 weekend brings a twist this year for the women’s teams: There will be two regional sites instead of four: Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle will each host eight teams.
The Final Four is in Dallas on March 31 and the championship game is two days later on April 2.
