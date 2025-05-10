Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Wrightson Ridge 8th graders in Sahuarita try their hand at sportscasting

Jason Barr coaches a Wrightson Ridge 8th grade student in sportscasting
Posted

SAHUARITA, Arizona — Eighth grade students at Wrightson Ridge School in Sahuarita tried their hand at sportscasting as part of their Career and Technical Education class.

The assignment for students in Mrs. Sara Mora's class was to do a sports commentary over a five minute video of a unique sport. Students could do play-by-play, highlights, or a pregame show.

The school asked KGUN 9's Jason Barr to give the students some coaching. Jason made two trips, one before and after the assignment.

Mrs. Mora is part of a fellowship called CommunityShare where they are encouraged to do a project with a Community partner based on the interests of the students.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360 web banner NO X.jpg

WATCH THE HUDDLE

Find the stories in your neighborhood