Wrightson Ridge 8th graders in Sahuarita try their hand at sportscasting

SAHUARITA, Arizona — Eighth grade students at Wrightson Ridge School in Sahuarita tried their hand at sportscasting as part of their Career and Technical Education class.

The assignment for students in Mrs. Sara Mora's class was to do a sports commentary over a five minute video of a unique sport. Students could do play-by-play, highlights, or a pregame show.

The school asked KGUN 9's Jason Barr to give the students some coaching. Jason made two trips, one before and after the assignment.

Mrs. Mora is part of a fellowship called CommunityShare where they are encouraged to do a project with a Community partner based on the interests of the students.