Wildcats fall to Oklahoma Sooners 82-77 in Battle 4 Atlantis

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Freshman Jeremiah Fears scored a season-high 26 points, Jalon Moore added 24 and Oklahoma held off No. 24 Arizona 82-77 on Thursday in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Duke Miles made a high-arching floater in the lane with 2:55 remaining for a 78-69 lead, but Oklahoma failed to make another field goal the rest of the game.

Trailing 78-75 with under a minute left, Arizona had three chances at a basket, but Caleb Love and Jaden Bradley missed 3-pointers and KJ Lewis had a shot blocked. Fears finally grabbed a defensive rebound before making two free throws for a four-point lead.

Miles finished with 11 points and Luke Northweather scored 10 for Oklahoma (6-0).

Love scored 17 points on 7-of-18 shooting for Arizona (3-3). Bradley added 16 points.

Arizona will face West Virginia in the third-place game.

