Arizona Diamondbacks World Series tickets selling for high prices through resellers

PHOENIX — The Diamondbacks are in the World Series! Tickets are coming at a hefty price following the NLCS win against The Philadelphia Phillies.

Chase Field will host Game 3 on Oct. 30, Game 4 on Oct. 31, and, if necessary, Game 5 on Nov. 1.

On Wednesday evening, the Diamondbacks announced tickets for Games 3, 4, and 5 had already been sold out.

Additionally, the D-backs say "Games 1 & 2 and 6 & 7 (if necessary) are sold out. That includes all standing room tickets," at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Resale tickets for each of the Chase Field games are available on sites like SeatGeek ranging from $450 to more than $2,000 per ticket.

Looking to pick up some D-backs NLCS win swag? Dick's Sporting Goods extended their hours so you can grab some gear.

The D-backs were the heavy underdog during their road to the World Series, entering the playoffs as the sixth seed, but that was a role the team has embraced all season.

After sneaking into the Wild Card round of the MLB playoffs, the D-backs swept the Milwaukee Brewers in a best-of-three series and then swept the LA Dodgers in a best-of-five series. Their road through the NLCS, though, wasn't as smooth.