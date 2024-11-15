What Cienega coach Justin Argraves is saying about facing his former Tucson team

Six southern Arizona high schools will be hosting playoffs games on Friday night, with the most intriguing matchup being Tucson High hosting Cienega.

Former Badgers head coach Justin Argraves will coach against his former team when the 15th seeded Cienega Bobcats visit 2nd seeded Tucson High in a Class 5A matchup.

"When you spend ten years at any place you will always have emotions," said Argraves. Ultimately, I'm super excited for our team to experience playoff football. Very proud of their accomplishments.

Another Class 5A storyline involves Ironwood Ridge High School. Nighthawks quarterback Jaiden Martinez will miss their game against Raymond Kellis after suffering a concussion last week. Hunter Rehrmann will get the start under center.

"He's very tough, said head coach Dale Stott. "He's smart. He throws really well."

And in Buena, the Colts will try and win a playoff game for the first time in what's believed to be more than three decades. Buena hosts Casa Grande in a rematch of a 66-42 Buena win earlier this season.