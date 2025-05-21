University of Arizona searching for new track head coach to 'run' the program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona's Track and Field/Cross Country Director Fred Harvey announced he will retire as head coach at the end of the 2025 outdoor season.

The Athletics Department is honoring him with an emeritus role.

"We thank Coach Harvey for his decades of dedication to the University of Arizona and the Track and Field/Cross Country program," said Arizona Vice President and Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois. "He has left a lasting mark on our student-athletes, staff, and the sport."

Harvey has served the University for 38 years, including the last 23 seasons leading Arizona's programs.

According to the athletics department, he has mentored 160 individuals who have garnered either Indoor or Outdoor All-America honors, 11 national champions and numerous conference titleholders. He has also coached 14 Olympians.

"I am honored to have been one of only four head coaches of the Track & Field program at the University of Arizona since 1951. During that time, I've had the pleasure of working with some of the greatest leaders in athletics history, including Cedric Dempsey, Jim Livengood, Rocky LaRose, Greg Byrne, Erika Barnes, and Dave Heeke," said Harvey. "I would also like to thank all the support staff and community leaders over the years who have allowed me to do my job at the highest level. And thank you to the thousands of student-athletes who entrusted me with their lives and believed me when I told them they are my 'why'."

A national search for the program's next head coach will begin immediately.