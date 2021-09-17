UArizona announces new health guidelines for game days

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Athletics announced new guidelines for sporting events.

In efforts to help slow the spread of COVID-19, fans and patrons who attend sporting event are now required to show a facial covering in order to enter stadiums or arenas. Those who cannot provide proof of a face mask, will not be allowed inside.

Everyone is required to wear a face mask upon entering an indoor space, including restrooms, elevators, common indoor areas, and other indoor entertainment facilities. It is not required to wear a face mask inside while seated and eating.

Anyone who plans to attend tailgating or sporting events are expected to be vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID within that last 72 hours. Individuals who have not been vaccinated, have not tested negative or are experiencing COVID symptoms are advised not to attend.

Those who don't follow the above guidance will be asked to leave.

For additional information about the new guidelines, click here.

