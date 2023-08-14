Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

UA Red-Blue scrimmage to be held Sept. 29

Online tickets to go on sale Aug. 19
College GameDay heading to Tucson for UA vs UCLA
Copyright Getty Images
Chris Coduto
<p>(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)</p>
College GameDay heading to Tucson for UA vs UCLA
Posted at 10:18 AM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 13:18:54-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The UA men's basketball team will hold its annual Red-Blue scrimmage on Friday, Sept. 29, at McKale Center at 7:30 p.m.

The First Watch Red-Blue Showcase highlights will include player and coaching staff introductions, on-court competitions and a scrimmage.

Tickets for the First Watch Red-Blue Showcase will go on sale online on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 9 a.m. at ArizonaWildcats.com. Tickets will be available to purchase at the McKale Center ticket windows on Monday, Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. Student tickets will be available the week prior to the event via ZonaZoo online reservation (ZonaZoo Red Pass holders only).

Ticket prices range from $10 to $20.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!