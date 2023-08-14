UA Red-Blue scrimmage to be held Sept. 29

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The UA men's basketball team will hold its annual Red-Blue scrimmage on Friday, Sept. 29, at McKale Center at 7:30 p.m.

The First Watch Red-Blue Showcase highlights will include player and coaching staff introductions, on-court competitions and a scrimmage.

Tickets for the First Watch Red-Blue Showcase will go on sale online on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 9 a.m. at ArizonaWildcats.com. Tickets will be available to purchase at the McKale Center ticket windows on Monday, Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. Student tickets will be available the week prior to the event via ZonaZoo online reservation (ZonaZoo Red Pass holders only).

Ticket prices range from $10 to $20.