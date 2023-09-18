UA men's basketball announces upcoming nonconference schedule

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona men's basketball team released its 2023-24 nonconference opponents and dates, according to a news release issued Monday. It will include a pair of exhibition games at McKale Center during October ahead of the season opener on Nov. 6 against Morgan State.

The Wildcats will play six regular-season home games as part of the nonconference schedule, highlighted by the Dec. 9 meeting with Wisconsin. Other home opponents include the opener against Morgan State, Southern University, Belmont, UT Arlington and Colgate.

When the games away from the McKale Center are factored in, Arizona is likely to have one of the most challenging schedules in the entire country. Arizona will play five teams in ESPN's "Way Too Early" Preseason Top 25. Arizona will play No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Purdue, No. 4 Michigan State, No. 9 Florida Atlantic and No. 22 Alabama in the nonconference. Arizona checks in at No. 11 in the rankings.

Below is a quick look at Arizona's history with each of the schools on its nonconference schedule:

