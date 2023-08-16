UA diver selected Pac-12 Woman of the Year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona diver and Olympic medalist Delaney Schnell has been selected as the Pac-12 Woman of the Year for the 2022-23 season, the conference announced Wednesday.

The Pac-12 Woman of the Year Award honors graduating student-athletes who have distinguished themselves throughout their collegiate careers in the areas of academic achievement, athletics excellence, community service, and leadership. Since the award began in 2006, the Wildcats have boasted seven winners, the most in the conference. Six of Arizona's honorees have come from the swimming & diving program.

Schnell, a Tucsonan, is now in contention to for the award at a national level. Three UA women have won the NCAA Woman of the Year honor: Justin Schluntz (swimming, 2010), Lacey Nymeyer (swimming, 2009), and Whitney Myer (swimming, 2007). At January's convention in Phoenix, the national Top 30 honorees will be celebrated and the NCAA Woman of the Year will be announced.

Schnell capped her collegiate career with an national championship in the platform dive as a graduate student. During her time with Arizona she won three Pac-12 Diver of the Year awards, six Pac-12 diving championships, one Olympic silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics and 12 All-America selections.