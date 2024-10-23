U of A running back giving his all for his mom battling breast cancer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Quali Conley is a senior and running back on the University of Arizona's football team. He spoke at a news conference about something happening in his life: his mom battling breast cancer, for the second time.

"The cancer came back," Conley said, "seeing all her pain and her suffering... I'm just giving it all I got.”

Head Coach Brent Brennan explains that Conley has a close relationship with his mom. "They have a great family and so they are leaning on each other when they’re going through a really tough time," Brennan says, "we’re checking in with the family quite frequently because I know that’s a challenging thing for anybody."

"I'm grateful for my family. I'm playing football for them," Conley says, "and just to make their lives a little bit easier."

"Q is one of the kids that you're happy he's in your program," Tight Ends Coach Matt Adkins said, "I've been incredibly impressed with the young man he is and the way he handles tough situations."

On Saturday, the Wildcats will be playing West Virginia at home. The players can wear pink gloves and other pink accessories in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In the United States, breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among women.