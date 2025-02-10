Tucsonans react to Super Bowl LIX

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN 9) — The most anticipated game of the year, Super Bowl LIX wrapped up in New Orleans between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, with the birds taking home the trophy.

Many fans from both sides went to Whiskey Roads to watch the game.

A sea of red and white showed up with signs and flags, with many even dressed to impress.

The cheering and hoping for a three-peat didn’t last long as Eagles fans were given a 24-0 lead at the half.

Dave Hansen is from Kansas City and has been living in Green Valley for nine years.

He said it was a disappointing first half but had hope Coach Andy Reid had something up his sleeve for the second.

"We may not win, but I'm sure we're going to put on a better performance in the second half," Hansen said.

Hansen said he was looking forward to history being made, but that will have to hold off for now.

"Actually I was more nervous about this one today because this is an opportunity for the Chiefs to put a giant stamp on the history of the NFL,” said Hansen.

On the other hand, Tucson born and raised Eddie Paz has been a lifelong Eagles fan and loved what he was seeing from his team.

“Man, they’re just playing great. They didn’t think they were gonna have a chance. Everybody thought they were going to three-peat the Chiefs. I mean, we’re just playing great football right now," said Paz.

When asked, why an Eagles fan?

"I was a big Randall Cunningham fan, quarterback back in the day when I was in high school and I followed him since and I grew up following the Eagles ever since then," Paz explained.

The Philadelphia Eagles go on to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, their second Super Bowl win in franchise history.

