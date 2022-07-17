TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On a hot summer day, the cool air-conditioned gym is the perfect place to be. For nine-year-old Esteban Carrion, coming here is the best part of the week.

"I come here most of the week, just to spend time with them and play a bunch of games," said Carrion.

Carrion has been a part of Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports (SAAS) since he was four years old. SAAS is one of the only wheelchair sports organizations in Southern Arizona.

"We serve our community of people with physical disabilities. Anybody who might have paralysis due to a spinal cord injury, Spina bifida, limb loss or amputation," said Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports Executive Director, Mia Hansen.

SAAS isn't just exclusive to kids. Adults are also invited to play in their own league.

"It is so important to have recreation for everybody. When we get out and exercise we feel better, we feel healthier, we feel more engaged," said Hansen.

While basketball was the main focus on Saturday, SAAS offers a little bit of everything.

"Wheelchair tennis, wheelchair softball, wheelchair cycling. We also have an outdoor adventure program where we take people out hiking, birding, camping," said Hansen.

The athletes are proof that you can do anything you set your mind to.

"For the people who want to try but aren't sure about trying, just come on out. Give it a shot. There are all kinds of sports you can try. There's no age limit. There's really no limit on what we can do," said Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports Volunteer and Participant, Faith Capone.

