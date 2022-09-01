Watch Now
Tucson referee takes over as NCAA national coordinator

Rincon High and UArizona grad Chris Rastatter named NCAA Head of Officiating
Posted at 10:43 PM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 01:43:18-04

TUCSON, Arizona — Longtime official Chris Rastatter has been chosen to take over as the NCAA's national coordinator of men's basketball officiating, and among his immediate plans is a comprehensive training program to help improve call accuracy during the regular season and postseason tournaments.

Rastatter's appointment begins Thursday. He takes over for J.D. Collins, who is retiring after seven years on the job.

Rastatter has 27 years of experience in college basketball officiating, including 19 appointments to the NCAA Tournament. He was an alternate at the 2019 Final Four before working the 2021 semifinal between Baylor and Houston.

Along with trying to improve call accuracy by helping officials with mechanics and positioning, Rastatter wants to put in place a system to identify and develop the next generation of NCAA basketball officials.

Rastatter said the reason he pursued the leadership role is his love for teaching, but he also thinks he can make a difference "not only in the officiating program but how referees are perceived by those outside the officiating world."

