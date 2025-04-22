Tucson pro boxer to fight in Colombia

TUCSON, Ariz. — Solomon Okoronkwo, a professional boxer in Tucson is working his way up the Super Welterweight ranks and will be headed to Colombia this week to try and improve his record to 9-0.

With preparation and determination, 31-year-old Okoronkwo is hoping to stay undefeated.

"The guy I'm fighting, he has more experience than me," Okoronkwo said. "And my preparation doesn't really matter who I'm training for or who's on the opposite end of the ring, for me, my preparation stays the same. My mentality is to just go in there and perform to the best of my abilities."

Okoronkwo was born in Nigeria and immigrated to the U.S. with his mom when he was five years old, and grew up in the Chicago area.

He says he was always competitive and when his college, Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville didn't have a football team, he stepped into a boxing ring and turns out, he packs a hard punch.

“So when I first started and I saw I had potential in the sport, my dreams were like alright, I’m gonna stick with this and see how far I can take it," Okoronkwo said.

He and his wife Taylor moved to Tucson with their son Adonis, now six-years-old, a little more than three years ago.

“Everyone so far has been treating us like family. It’s been good to be part of the community here," Okoronkwo said.

It wasn't long before Okoronkwo stumbled upon T-Town Boxing & Fitness and his coach Jake Wilson.

"When we were moving, I was just googling gyms in the area and Jake's gym T-Town was actually the first gym I found, came to and he and I just made a good connection," Okoronkwo said. "The way that I look at my boxing career and my work ethic is the same work ethic he has, so it was a good match from the get-go."

He enjoys training with Jake and knows he can help him elevate.

“He’s always looking for ways to better himself and his craft and that’s something that I admire," Okoronkwo said.

Not long after training with Wilson, Okoronkwo had his pro debut.

“Solomon’s first professional fight, he won by knockout in I think like 16 seconds, so then I was like okay we might have something here," Wilson said.

Okoronkwo’s mind is set.

“Become a world champion, that's the goal," Okoronkwo said. "Everything that I do, my goal is to take it to the highest level possible. I definitely feel like I have the potential to get there. We're taking it one fight at a time."

Wilson has plenty of experience in the boxing world. He started fighting in 1993 and started training others about 15 years ago.

He believes Okoronkwo has what it takes to become a champion, saying his progress speaks for itself.

"I didn't realize it until I went and watched some old videos when he first got here. But just overall fundamental, base, technique and everything like that has been huge progression over the last three years," Wilson said.

Okoronkwo is currently 8-0, won five of those by knockout and is ranked #66 in the U.S. in the Super Welterweight division.

He is signed with 15th Round Promotions and will be headed to Colombia with his team to fight Juvenal Herrera that has a record of 11-9-5 on Saturday April 26th.

When he returns to the states, he has another fight lined up in July in the Midwest.

Okoronkwo shares a message to anyone out there chasing their dreams.

"Don't give up. I feel like in life, no matter who you are, no matter what you're chasing, you're always going to be hit with adversity, different obstacles that are coming your way, but the people who succeed in anything that they choose to do, are people who view those moments of adversity as learning opportunities," Okoronkwo said. "It's more about the journey on who you're going to become in what you're striving for, so if you take that mentality in everything that you do, it's almost impossible to lose."

Wilson says Okoronkwo is a really good role model and would love to see the Tucson community support him by offering local sponsorship, or by simply being a fan.

You can purchase some of his merchandise here.

Vanessa Gongora is KGUN 9's Westside reporter.

