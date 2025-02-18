Tobe Awaka has a double-double as No. 19 Arizona wins at Baylor, 74-67

TUCSON, Arizona — Tobe Awaka had 14 points and 12 rebounds as No. 19 Arizona moved into second place alone in the Big 12 Conference with a 74-67 win at Baylor on Monday night.

Caleb Love and Henri Veesaar each had 13 points for the Wildcats (18-8, 12-3), whose back-to-back losses last week to Kansas State and No. 5 Houston dropped them six spots in this week's AP Top 25 poll.

VJ Edgecombe scored 24 points for the Bears (16-10, 8-7). Norchad Omier had his 82nd career double-double — and 14th this season — with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Jayden Nunn added 10 points.

Arizona never trailed after a big run to take a 41-33 halftime lead.

Baylor was within three points twice in the final minute, but Arizona made seven consecutive free throws in the final 49 seconds — and went 9 of 12 in the final 1:21