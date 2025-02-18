Watch Now
Tobe Awaka has a double-double as No. 19 Arizona wins at Baylor, 74-67

Julio Cortez/AP
Arizona forward Tobe Awaka (30) shoots against Baylor forward Norchad Omier (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
TUCSON, Arizona — Tobe Awaka had 14 points and 12 rebounds as No. 19 Arizona moved into second place alone in the Big 12 Conference with a 74-67 win at Baylor on Monday night.

Caleb Love and Henri Veesaar each had 13 points for the Wildcats (18-8, 12-3), whose back-to-back losses last week to Kansas State and No. 5 Houston dropped them six spots in this week's AP Top 25 poll.

VJ Edgecombe scored 24 points for the Bears (16-10, 8-7). Norchad Omier had his 82nd career double-double — and 14th this season — with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Jayden Nunn added 10 points.

Arizona never trailed after a big run to take a 41-33 halftime lead.

Baylor was within three points twice in the final minute, but Arizona made seven consecutive free throws in the final 49 seconds — and went 9 of 12 in the final 1:21

