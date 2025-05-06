Watch Now
The Huddle: Conversation with wide receiver Drew Dixon

Watch live Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Tucson Sugar Skulls are part of the IFL.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Coming off the heels of a win over in-state rivals the Arizona Rattlers, the Tucson Sugar Skulls are preparing to keep the momentum going this Saturday, May 10, in a home matchup against the Massachusetts Pirates.

Today on the Huddle, Jason Barr and Pat Parris catch up with the team's wide receiver Drew Dixon, who's also a former Sabino Sabercat and Arizona Wildcat.

Kick off for Saturday's home game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Tucson Arena in downtown, 260 S. Church Ave. The Sugar Skulls are 2-3 overall this season.

