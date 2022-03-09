"The Benson Healthcare El Tour de Zona" comes to Southern Arizona

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — El Tour de Tucson and Perimeter Bicycling are putting the pedal to the metal with a new event, "The Benson Healthcare El Tour de Zona."

The 3-day cycling event takes places March 25-27 in Sierra Vista.

Organizers say they expect close to 800 cyclists to participate in "The Benson Healthcare El Tour de Zona," which also features post-ride festivals featuring live music, food, and local craft beer and wine garden.

Veteran's Memorial Par in Sierra Vista will serve as host and base sight for those 3-nights.

