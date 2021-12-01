Suns win 17th straight by beating Warriors 104-96

PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored 24 points, Chris Paul added 15 points and 11 assists, and the Phoenix Suns tied a franchise record of 17 straight wins by beating the Golden State Warriors 104-96 on Tuesday night in an early showdown between the NBA’s top teams.

The Suns won despite losing star guard Devin Booker to a left hamstring injury in the second quarter.

He had 10 points and two rebounds in 15 minutes. Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 28 points, and Stephen Curry managed 12 points on 4 of 21 shooting, including 3 of 14 from 3-point range.

