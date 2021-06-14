Watch
Suns rising at the right time, roar into conference finals

The Phoenix Suns completed a four-game sweep of Denver to reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2010. AP photo.
Posted at 7:22 AM, Jun 14, 2021
DENVER (AP) — The Phoenix Suns completed a four-game sweep of Denver to reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2010.

It was the seventh straight win for Phoenix, which is the longest playoff winning streak in team history. The Suns draw either top-seeded Utah or the Los Angeles Clippers in the conference championship round. The Jazz lead the Clippers 2-1 heading into Game 4 Monday night.

The Suns will receive some much-needed rest after making short work of a short-handed Nuggets team led by MVP Nikola Jokic.

