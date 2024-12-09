Stage set for the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The stage is set for the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin and Juice by Dr. Dre and Snoop.

The RedHawks of Miami (OH) University and the Rams of Colorado State University will be playing on December 28 at 2:30 p.m. at Arizona Stadium.

Arizona Bowl Executive Director Kym Adair is thrilled to be welcoming these two dynamic programs to Tucson.

"Colorado state finished 8-4 in the Mountain West, Miami was in the MAC championship game. These are two very good football teams that are going to live up to, I believe, to the tradition of two things; 70 degree during game time, and number 2 the game is going to go down to the final play so don't miss it."

Snoop Dogg himself is expected to make some appearances at the game. Catch him at the coin toss, in the TV broadcast booth and at few special activities for fans at the game.

Throughout the weekend there will be plenty of festivities for visiting fans and locals alike.

RedHawks and Rams fans can experience Tucson’s hospitality on December 27 at the Downtown Pep Rally.

On Saturday, the gameday schedule starts at 10:00 a.m. on the University of Arizona Mall with the Tailgate Festival.

The Heroes Tribute Pre-Game Show inside Arizona Stadium will start at 2:00 p.m. featuring A-10 jets from Davis Monthan Air Force Base.

Celebrations will continue on December 31 at the Taco Bell New Year’s Eve Downtown Bowl Bash.

