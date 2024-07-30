Southern Arizona 2024 Olympians look to bring back some hardware

Delaney Schnell

In what may be her final appearance as an Olympic athlete, University of Arizona graduate student Delaney Schnell said she has two goals in mind when she lands in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games: win another medal and have fun while doing it.

Schnell earned a silver medal in the 10-meter synchronized platform dive at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics alongside her teammate, Jessica Parratto, and placed fifth in the individual event.

The duo will dive again in Paris for the synchronized event after qualifying in June. Schnell also qualified for the individual platform dive.

Daleny Vaughn

Marana's Daleny Vaughn was born to be a BMX, or bicycle motocross, racer. Her family operates Mike Jacob Sports Park in Marana, and the now 23 year-old has been riding since she was three years old.

"I was never the best rider growing up," said Vaughn. "I don't think anyone was like, you've got something special. I think it was something that I loved and I knew that I could get myself where I wanted to go

Now a full-time professional, Vaughn as become one of the fastest BMX racers in America. At the BMX Racing World Championships, she won bronze medal, qualifying for the summer Olympics.

Chase Budinger

Former Arizona Wildcat men's basketball standout is heaed to Paris, but not on a hardcourt, on sand.

Budinger turned to professional beach volleyball after a memorable three year career at Arizona and seven seasons in the NBA.

“It’s always been a plan of mine to play volleyball when I was done with basketball,” Budinger told Volleyballmag.com in 2018. "My mindset was once I was done with basketball, I wanted to fully commit to volleyball.”

Roman Bravo-Young

Former Sunnyside wrestler Roman Bravo-Young will compete in the 2024 Olympics, as a freestyle wrestler for Mexico.

The two-time NCAA Champion at Penn State will compete for Mexico at the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Bravo-Young was an undefeated four-time state champion with a 182–0 record at Sunnyside.