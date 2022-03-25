Watch
Shead scores 21 points, Houston knocks out 1-seed Arizona

Associated Press
Houston forward Reggie Chaney vies for the ball with Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis and center Oumar Ballo during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Posted at 9:51 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 00:51:15-04

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jamal Shead scored a career-high 21 points and Houston led throughout in a 72-60 victory over top-seeded Arizona.

The Cougars are win away from getting to the NCAA Final Four for the second year in a row.

Kyler Edwards added 19 points with five 3-pointers for the 32-5 Cougars.

They play Villanova in the South Regional final on Saturday.

Dalen Terry had 17 points for Pac-12 champion Arizona, which finished 33-4 under first-year coach Tommy Lloyd.

