Shead scores 21 points, Houston knocks out 1-seed Arizona

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jamal Shead scored a career-high 21 points and Houston led throughout in a 72-60 victory over top-seeded Arizona.
The Cougars are win away from getting to the NCAA Final Four for the second year in a row.
Kyler Edwards added 19 points with five 3-pointers for the 32-5 Cougars.
They play Villanova in the South Regional final on Saturday.
Dalen Terry had 17 points for Pac-12 champion Arizona, which finished 33-4 under first-year coach Tommy Lloyd.
