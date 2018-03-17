Sean Miller: We didn't get DeAndre Ayton the ball

BOISE, Idaho - Arizona head coach Sean Miller admitted after Thursday's 89-68 first round NCAA Tournament loss to Buffalo that DeAndre Ayton should have had a bigger impact offensively.

"We as a group didn't get him the ball, but it wasn't like we didn't know that, said Miller. "I think sometimes, you have to give the defense and the other team credit. They were able to pressure us at a level that hasn't happened very often."

"Their guards were just relentless on defense," said Ayton, who scored fourteen points and added thirteen rebounds. "I could barely get a ball screen on them. They were pressuring the ball so much. Unfortunately, we didn't get the job done today."

The 7'1'' Ayton is the Pac-12 player of the year and projected to be one of the NBA's top draft picks.

The loss comes following criticism last year that Arizona didn't use Lauri Markkanen enough in their Sweet 16 loss to Xavier.