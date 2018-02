TUCSON, Ariz. - Sabino High School beat Pusch Ridge, 52-34. in the 3A girls basketball playoffs. The game was played at Amphi High school.

Angel Addleman had 15 points for the Sabercats. It was 21-15 at the half. Sabino let early, as they jumped out to an 8-1 lead.

They'll face the winner of the #15 Casteel, #2 Window Rock game.