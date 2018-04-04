Roadrunners to host Superhero night on Saturday, April 7th

The Tucson Roadrunners announced that they have partnered with Banner Health ahead of their Superhero Night on Saturday, April 7 when the Roadrunners take on the Grand Rapids Griffins at the Tucson Arena.



The Roadrunners and Banner Health will be welcoming Marvel Characters Captain America and Spider-Man who will both be on hand from 3:00PM-4:30PM at Diamond Children’s Medical Center located at 1501 N. Campbell Avenue visiting with youth patients. The duo will then head to the Roadrunners game where they will lead a meet and greet from 6:00PM – 6:45PM before being the guests of honor at the Roadrunners game that evening.



The club previously announced that they will partner with Craig Cunningham’s “All Heart Foundation” that night with the Roadrunners former Captain in attendance along with Dr. Zain Khalpey, the doctor that saved Craig’s life in November of 2016, greeting fans and signing autographs.

Additionally, the Roadrunners will be wearing special Super Hero jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game with proceeds going to the “All Heart Foundation”.

The Roadrunners host Grand Rapids this weekend, after clinching their first post season berth in team history last weekend against the Wild.

