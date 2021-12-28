Roadrunners New Year's Eve home game causality of COVID

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Roadrunners home games set for this weekend have been postponed.

Due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the San Diego Gulls, the games scheduled for Friday, December 31 and Sunday, January 2 have now been postponed, according to the American Hockey League. The San Diego Gulls organization will continue following COVID-19 protocols from guidance of team medical staff and the AHL.

At this time, the Roadrunner Home Stand is still scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 4. Those games include the following:



Tuesday, January 4: Stockton at Tucson, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 5: Stockton at Tucson, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 8: Colorado at Tucson, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 9: Colorado at Tucson, 4:00 p.m.

Tickets purchased for Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 games will be honored at the to be announced rescheduled dates and times, according to the AHL. Make-up game dates have not yet been determined.

Sunday's game was scheduled to air on the CW, but will now be regular paid programming.

