Roadrunners clinch first ever playoff berth, sweep Iowa

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Roadrunners have clinched their first ever playoff berth after defeating the Iowa Wild 4-3 on Saturday night. Tucson needed one point, or a loss of any kind by San Antonio to clinch. Tucson swept the Wild in this weekend series.

Entering the third trailing 2-1 with the lone Roadrunners goal coming from Carter Camper, forward Michael Bunting posted his third and fourth goals of the weekend just 40 seconds apart to propel his team into the lead.

Iowa did respond to even the score, however, with just 37 seconds remaining in regulation, rookie forward Lane Pederson scored the game-winner, giving Tucson the win and the standings point they needed to clinch the club’s first-ever playoff birth. Hunter Miska registered his fifth straight win in the victory, stopping 24 of 27.



Tucson: 38-19-5-1 (23-7-2-0 on the Road) – 1st in the Pacific Division



NEXT GAME: Friday, April 6 vs. Grand Rapids at 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)