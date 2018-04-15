Roadrunners announce 1st round playoff dates

TUCSON, Ariz. - After clinching the Western Conference title, and wrapping up the regular season this weekend, the Roadrunners announce their first round playoff dates and times. They will face the San Jose Barracuda in the first round.
The Roadrunners have opted to start on the road, instead of at home. Where Tucson has a much better road record than home this season, with no real explanation as to why. It is a best of five series:
Game One
Thursday, April 19
Tucson @ San Jose
7:00 p.m.
SAP Center
Game Two
Saturday, April 21
Tucson @ San Jose
7:00 p.m.
SAP Center
Game Three
Wednesday, April 25
San Jose @ Tucson
7:05 p.m.
Tucson Arena
Game Four*
Friday, April 27
San Jose @ Tucson
7:05 p.m.
Tucson Arena
Game Five*
Saturday, April 28
San Jose @ Tucson
7:05 p.m.
Tucson Arena
* denotes if necessary
Tickets for Games 3-5 at Tucson Arena are on sale now at the Tucson Convention Center box office and on Ticketmaster.com.