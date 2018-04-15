Roadrunners announce 1st round playoff dates

Erica Weston
2:21 PM, Apr 15, 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. - After clinching the Western Conference title, and wrapping up the regular season this weekend, the Roadrunners announce their first round playoff dates and times.  They will face the San Jose Barracuda in the first round.

The Roadrunners have opted to start on the road, instead of at home.  Where Tucson has a much better road record than home this season, with no real explanation as to why.  It is a best of five series:

 

Game One

Thursday, April 19

Tucson @ San Jose

7:00 p.m.

SAP Center

Game Two

Saturday, April 21

Tucson @ San Jose

7:00 p.m.

SAP Center

Game Three

Wednesday, April 25

San Jose @ Tucson

7:05 p.m.

Tucson Arena

Game Four*

Friday, April 27

San Jose @ Tucson

7:05 p.m.

Tucson Arena

Game Five*

Saturday, April 28

San Jose @ Tucson

7:05 p.m.

Tucson Arena

* denotes if necessary

 

Tickets for Games 3-5 at Tucson Arena are on sale now at the Tucson Convention Center box office and on Ticketmaster.com.

