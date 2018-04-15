Roadrunners announce 1st round playoff dates

TUCSON, Ariz. - After clinching the Western Conference title, and wrapping up the regular season this weekend, the Roadrunners announce their first round playoff dates and times. They will face the San Jose Barracuda in the first round.

The Roadrunners have opted to start on the road, instead of at home. Where Tucson has a much better road record than home this season, with no real explanation as to why. It is a best of five series:

Game One Thursday, April 19 Tucson @ San Jose 7:00 p.m. SAP Center Game Two Saturday, April 21 Tucson @ San Jose 7:00 p.m. SAP Center Game Three Wednesday, April 25 San Jose @ Tucson 7:05 p.m. Tucson Arena Game Four* Friday, April 27 San Jose @ Tucson 7:05 p.m. Tucson Arena Game Five* Saturday, April 28 San Jose @ Tucson 7:05 p.m. Tucson Arena

* denotes if necessary

Tickets for Games 3-5 at Tucson Arena are on sale now at the Tucson Convention Center box office and on Ticketmaster.com.