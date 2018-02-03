Quick hits heading into Super Bowl LII

TUCSON, Ariz. -

We're 2 days away from Super Bowl Sunday, and the rematch of Super Bowl 39. It's the same two teams, but that's where the comparison ends. The Patriots are the last team to repeat in the Super Bowl, beating Philadelphia in that game. As for the Eagles? They're looking for their 1st Super Bowl win in franchise history, compared to the Patriots 5.

They also have a chance to tie the Steelers with the most Super Bowls in NFL history. Even though Philadelphia has only lost 1 game since losing quarterback Carson Wentz, they are taking that underdog role very seriously. Many players, including Fletcher Cox, have bought, and worn dog masks throughout Super Bowl week.

From dogs, to cats...Super Bowl 52 will feature 3 former Wildcats....most notably, Eagles quarterback Nick Foles. Who will be the first Arizona QB to play in the big game. “Trust me, I know what it means to this city,” says Foles. “I know what it means to us. There's been a lot of hard work. There's been a lot of years waiting for this opportunity.”

Foles has a chance to be the first quarterback to win a Super Bowl after starting the season as a backup since the guy he's playing against on Sunday, Tom Brady. “Why does everyone want me to retire so bad?”, said Brady this past week in Minnesota. At age 40, Brady will be the oldest quarterback to play in a Super Bowl. “I’m not thinking about retirement. I'm thinking about the Super Bowl and trying to win the most important game of the year.”

The Eagles and Patriots will kick off at 4:30 on Sunday in Minneapolis. 12 of the last 13 Super Bowl winners have worn white road uniforms…The Patriots are scheduled to wear white on Sunday.