Pueblo defeats Nogales, 59-29, in Class 4A state playoffs

TUCSON, Ariz - Pueblo defeated Nogales, 59-29, to advance in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs on Tuesday night.

The Warriors led 14-2 after the first quarter and never looked back. They were led with balanced scoring, as Summer Fox, Ilyssa Diamond Gallindo, and Jasmine Belt each scored ten points.

Pueblo improves its record to 27-2 with the win, their twelfth They'll host Cactus, in the quarterfinals on Friday.

In the top half of the bracket, Rio Rico advanced with a 59-33 win over Estrella Foothills.