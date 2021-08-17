Public invited to pay tribute to Lute Olson Sept. 12

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A public tribute to the late University of Arizona basketball coach Lute Olson is set for Sept. 12.

The event will occur at McKale Center starting at 10:30 a.m. A free live stream will also be available to watch on the Arizona Athletics Facebook page and at arizonawildcats.com.

Arizona Athletics is asking the public to make a donation to the Lute Olson Endowed Scholarship for Excellence in Men’s Basketball instead of bringing flowers.

📅 Mark your calendars 📅



Our Lute Olson Tribute will take place on Sunday, Sept. 12 in the McKale Center and will be open to the public. #BearDown



More: https://t.co/tD5Dwms4bB pic.twitter.com/SuQmm8dAJX — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) August 17, 2021

The legendary coach passed away on Aug. 27, 2020.

Olson led the Wildcats to four Final Four appearances and 23 consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.