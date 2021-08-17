Watch
Public invited to pay tribute to Lute Olson Sept. 12

ArizonaWildcats.com
Lute Olson Tribute
Posted at 12:11 PM, Aug 17, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A public tribute to the late University of Arizona basketball coach Lute Olson is set for Sept. 12.

The event will occur at McKale Center starting at 10:30 a.m. A free live stream will also be available to watch on the Arizona Athletics Facebook page and at arizonawildcats.com.

Arizona Athletics is asking the public to make a donation to the Lute Olson Endowed Scholarship for Excellence in Men’s Basketball instead of bringing flowers.

The legendary coach passed away on Aug. 27, 2020.

Olson led the Wildcats to four Final Four appearances and 23 consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.

