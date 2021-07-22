Watch
Pelicans hire Suns assistant Willie Green as new head coach

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have hired Phoenix Suns assistant Willie Green as their new head coach.

Green is a first-time head coach after serving as an NBA assistant the past five years — first with Golden State and then with Phoenix, which lost to Milwaukee in the NBA Finals this week.

He arrives in New Orleans at a time when pressure is rising to give young star Zion Williamson faith that he can find long-term satisfaction with the club that drafted him first overall two years ago.

