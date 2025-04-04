Pedal Power: 11-year-old biker hopes to qualify for BMX Nationals

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — 11-year-old Sam Moreno has been biking ever since he learned how to ride a bike. This weekend, he will be competing for the chance to go to the USA BMX Freestyle Nationals in San Diego in October.

“We just all have a good time and do the competition, and no matter what place you get, it’s just having fun about it," Moreno said.

Moreno explains that the culture in BMX is like no other. He hopes to become a professional rider one day.

Saul Moreno is Sam's father and explains how BMX motivates kids to overcome challenges in life.

"Premises Park is here to teach and to inspire and to motivate kids to believe in themselves,” he said.

Sam explained, “If you fall and you’re okay, then just get back to riding. It doesn’t matter. Just because you fall once doesn’t mean you have to quit the sport."

BMX originated from Long Beach, California in the 1970s. Kids were emulating their local motocross heroes, and eventually, BMX was born.

Saul says his son has inspired him to prioritize time with his family.

“We’ve driven cross country, not knowing really if we’re gonna have enough money to get back, and it happened," he said. "So just do it, man. Don’t make excuses for yourself because time will pass and you’ll never get that back.”

If you're interested in learning more about BMX Riding in Tucson, Premises Park has information.

