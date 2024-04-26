Packers select Marana H.S. and Arizona's Jordan Morgan in the first round

DETROIT, Michigan — The Green Bay Packers addressed a position of need and departed from their usual strategy of targeting defensive players in the first round by selecting Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan with the 25th overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

This was only the second time in the past 13 drafts that the Packers have selected an offensive player with their first pick. The other instance came in 2020, when they traded up four spots to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love at No. 26 overall.

Morgan is the first offensive lineman the Packers have selected in the first round since they took Mississippi State tackle Derek Sherrod with the 32nd overall pick in 2011.

After tearing his anterior cruciate ligament late in the 2022 season, Morgan came back and earned first-team all-Pac 12 honors as Arizona’s starting left tackle last year. Morgan, who is 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds, allowed only two sacks in 787 snaps over 12 games last season.

Green Bay needed to boost its offensive line after losing much of its depth there over the past month. The Packers released left tackle David Bakhtiari, who had played just 13 games over the past three seasons because of chronic knee problems, and lost guard Jon Runyan Jr. and reserve tackle Yosh Nijman in free agency.

Last year, Green Bay didn’t draft any offensive linemen for the first time since 2015. The Packers had a pair of first-year starters at offensive tackle last year with Rasheed Walker on the left side and Zach Tom on the right side.

The Packers entered the draft with 11 overall selections, including five of the first 91 picks. They have an extra second-round pick from the 2023 trade of four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets and an additional third-round selection after sending cornerback Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills at last year’s trade deadline.

Their picks Friday include the 41st, 58th, 88th and 91st overall selections.

The Packers went 10-9 and reached the NFC divisional playoffs last season while having the NFL’s youngest roster.