Pac-12 men's basketball pairings announced

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the men's basketball pairings announced by the Pac-12 today, Arizona will not be traveling to Washington and will not be hosting Oregon State during the 2023-24 season.

The conference will once again play 20 regular-season games starting in late December and running through the final weekend of the regular season on March 9 before the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas from March 13-16.

Specific game times and television designations for each game will be announced in the coming weeks. All 120 conference games will be televised by either Pac-12 Network, ESPN/2/U, FOX/FS1 or CBS.

Eight of the 11 weeks will follow the annual travel partner/traditional rival format, while three weeks will flex to either single-play opponents at home and on the road (Week 3), or traditional rival on the road paired with a home opponent (Weeks 8 & 10).

The nonconference portion of the 2023-24 schedule is still being finalized, but the games that have been publicly confirmed are included below along with the week-by-week designations from the Pac-12.

Sept. 29 First Watch Red-Blue Showcase

Nonconference

Oct. 20 Lewis-Clark State College (Exhibition)

Nov. 10 Arizona at Duke

Nov. 23 Arizona vs. Michigan State in Palm Springs, Calif.

Dec. 9 Wisconsin at Arizona

Dec. 16 Arizona vs. Purdue in Indianapolis

Dec. 20 Arizona vs. Alabama in Phoenix

Pac-12 weekly pairings

Dec. 27-31 at California & at Stanford

Jan. 3-7 Colorado & Utah (Tucson)

Jan. 10-14 at Washington State

Jan. 17-21 UCLA & USC (Tucson)

Jan. 24-28 at Oregon & at Oregon State

Jan. 31-Feb. 4 California & Stanford (Tucson)

Feb. 7-11 at Colorado & at Utah

Feb. 14-18 Arizona State (Tucson)

Feb. 21-25 Washington & Washington State (Tucson)

Feb. 28-March 3 at Arizona State & home vs. Oregon

March 6-9 at UCLA & at USC

March 13-16 Pac-12 Tournament (Las Vegas)