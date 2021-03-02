Oregon ends Arizona's season with an 80-69 win

EUGENE, Oregon — Chris Duarte scored 22 points, Eugene Omoruyi added 21 and Oregon ended Arizona's season with an 80-69 win.

The Wildcats self-imposed a one-year postseason ban, including the Pac-12 tournament, following a NCAA investigation.

The Ducks, in the midst of seven games in 13 days to finish the season because of COVID-19 makeups, have won three straight and 8 of 9. They were 8 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half, shot 57% (12 of 21) overall in the second half and finished 18 of 22 from the foul line with just seven turnovers.

James Okinjo scored 19 points for Arizona.