Olympic baseball qualifying moved from Arizona to Florida

Posted at 9:12 AM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 12:12:43-04

The second-chance tournament for the U.S. to qualify for baseball at the delayed Tokyo Olympics is likely to take place in Florida in June.

The World Baseball Softball Confederation says the eight-nation Americas Qualifier is expected to be contested in early June at Florida sites to be announced.

The U.S. is grouped with Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, while Canada, Colombia, Cuba and Venezuela are in the other group. The tournament winner joins Japan, Israel, Mexico and South Korea at the Olympics, and the second- and third-place teams go to a final qualifying tournament in June in Taiwan.

