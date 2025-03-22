No. 4 seed Arizona defeats No. 13 seed Akron 93-65

No. 4 seed Arizona defeated No. 13 seed Akron 93-65.

Jaden Bradley was the leading scorer with 19 points. Trey Townsend had 16points.

The Wildcats now advance to the Round of 32 in the East Region. They will meet the winner of Oregon and Liberty on Sunday at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Oregon.

WATCH | Arizona Basketball: Chasing the Championship

