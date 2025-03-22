Watch Now
No. 4 seed Arizona defeats No. 13 seed Akron 93-65

Lindsey Wasson/AP
Arizona forward Trey Townsend (4) greets guard Jaden Bradley (0) as they lead Akron during the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025 in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
No. 4 seed Arizona defeated No. 13 seed Akron 93-65.

Jaden Bradley was the leading scorer with 19 points. Trey Townsend had 16points.

The Wildcats now advance to the Round of 32 in the East Region. They will meet the winner of Oregon and Liberty on Sunday at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Oregon.

WATCH | Arizona Basketball: Chasing the Championship

