No. 3 Oregon opens Pac-12 play against struggling Arizona

Oregon is rolling undefeated into the Pac-12 season. AP photo.
Posted at 9:31 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 12:31:26-04

Oregon is rolling undefeated into the Pac-12 season.

The Ducks jumped a spot in this week’s AP Top 25 to No. 3 after defeating Stony Brook 48-17. It’s the highest Oregon has been ranked since 2014.

Arizona is headed in the opposite direction. The Wildcats are without a win this season and coming off a disappointing 21-19 loss to lower division Northern Arizona.

The Wildcats have a school-record 15-game losing streak.

