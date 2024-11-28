Watch Now
No. 24 Arizona beats Davidson 104-71 at Battle 4 Atlantis

Tim Aylen/AP
In this handout provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Arizona guard Anthony Dell'Orso shoots over Davidson guard Connor Kochera during an NCAA college basketball game against Davidsonat the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in Paradise Island, Bahamas Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
NASSAU, Bahamas — Anthony Dell’Orso hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Caleb Love added three 3s and 20 points and No. 24 Arizona pulled away for a 104-71 victory over Davidson at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Wednesday night to snap a two-game skid.

Trey Townsend added 17 points, Tobe Awaka had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Motiejus Krivas scored 10 points for Arizona (3-2), which shot 57% and made 11 of 22 from 3-point range.

Connor Kochera scored 20 points and Bobby Durkin hit five 3s and added 15 points for Davidson (4-1), which shot 38% and made just 11 of 34 3-point tries.

Arizona’s 17-point second-half lead was cut to six about 7 1/2 minutes into the second half but the team outscored Davidson 36-9 the rest of the way.

Arizona led at halftime 49-37.

