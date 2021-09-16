No. 19 Arizona State, No. 23 BYU meet for 1st time since '98

No. 19 Arizona State travels to No. 23 BYU for the first meeting between the two former Western Athletic Conference foes since Sept. 12, 1998.

BYU beat Arizona State that day 26-6 in Provo.

The Cougars have a chance to go 3-0 against the Pac-12 with a win. They've already beaten Arizona and rival Utah. BYU recently announced it was slated to join the Big 12.

----

