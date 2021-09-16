Watch
No. 19 Arizona State, No. 23 BYU meet for 1st time since '98

Posted at 12:01 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 15:01:50-04

No. 19 Arizona State travels to No. 23 BYU for the first meeting between the two former Western Athletic Conference foes since Sept. 12, 1998.

BYU beat Arizona State that day 26-6 in Provo.

The Cougars have a chance to go 3-0 against the Pac-12 with a win. They've already beaten Arizona and rival Utah. BYU recently announced it was slated to join the Big 12.

