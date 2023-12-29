No. 14 Arizona emerges victorious in Alamo Bowl against No. 12 Oklahoma

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Wildcats came from behind to take the Valero Alamo Bowl title against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Heading into the 4th quarter, No. 14 Arizona trailed 21-24 against No. 12 Oklahoma, before pulling ahead in a dominant final stretch.

The Wildcats tallied 17 points in the 4th, including a 57 yard reception from Wide Receiver Jacob Cowing. The Sooners were unable to answer, going scoreless in the final stretch of the game.

Wildcats Freshman Quarterback Noah Fifita tallied two touchdowns, throwing for 354 yards.

----

